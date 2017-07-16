Police: Man busted for exposing himself at downtown hotel

Michael Looker (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is facing charges after Metro Police say he exposed himself to women at a downtown hotel.

According to arrest reports, Michael Looker was arrested after he exposed himself to multiple women at the Galt House Hotel.

Officials say Looker has been asked to stay off the Galt House Hotel’s property for the past two weekends.

Police say when they tried to stop Looker but he yelled profanities at them.

He’s currently being held at Metro Corrections and is expected to be arraigned July 17.

