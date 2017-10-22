Police: Man arrested after chasing, shooting at car with kids inside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police say a man is facing serious charges after being accused of shooting at another vehicle multiple times while children were inside.

Anthony Yelder, 40, is being charged with four counts of first degree wanton endangerment.

According to arrest records, Yelder followed and shot at the victims on West Jefferson Street just before 12:30 p.m. Police say there were three adults and two children in the vehicle. They were unharmed.

Police say the victims and other nearby witnesses were able to give a description Yelder’s vehicle which police later located at 18th and West Jefferson.

He admitted to driving the vehicle and revealed to police that he had problems with one of the victims who turned out to be a relative.

In addition to the other charges, Yelder is also facing a charge of possessing a handgun by a convicted felon.

He’s being held at Metro Corrections on a $25,000 full cash bond.

Yelder is expected to appear before a judge Oct. 23.

