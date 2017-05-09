POLICE: Man accused of stealing car dies after individuals confront him

groovy_investigation_generic_graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a male victim tried to steal a car in the 10800 block of Grafton Hall on May 8 before 11:30 p.m.

The victim died after two individuals confronted him. Police said according to the individuals, once they confronted the man accused of taking their car the man became physical. The police said at one point during the physical altercation, the victim went into full cardiac arrest.

Police said when they arrived at the scene the victim was found unresponsive and not breathing. The suspect was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim never regained consciousness and died as a result of the injuries he received from the physical altercation, according to police.

No charges have been filed in this case. Once LMPD’s investigation is complete it will be turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for their review.

