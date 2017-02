Codero Wilbanks, 30 is charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department made an arrest from a November 2017 homicide.

Codero M. Wilbanks, 30, was arrest on Sunday, Feb. 12 and is charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Curtis Benberry, 52, was shot and killed in the 500 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard after 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

