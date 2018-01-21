Police make 4th arrest in 2016 murder of Grayson Co. man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police have released new information involving the murder of a Grayson County man two years ago.

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with Tromain Mackall’s murder.

Melanie Howard, 59, is charged with murder, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and unlawful imprisonment.

Mackall was reported missing in July 2016. His body was found floating in Spring Fork Creek inside a toolbox on Aug. 2.

The Maryland native was a Navy veteran who died from asphyxiation.

In March 2017, the first arrest was made in connection with Mackall’s death.

Detectives charged 49-year-old William Howard with murder, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence.

Tromain Mackal (PHOTO CREDIT: OHIO CO. SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Then in November 2017, 29-year-old Marcus Boyken was also arrested in connection with Mackall’s murder, charged with tampering with evidence.

Melanie Howard is now the fourth suspect charged in this case.

