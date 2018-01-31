WHAS
Police looking to ID man suspected in bank robbery

January 31, 2018

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking to identify a man they say demanded cash at a bank on Poplar Level Road on Jan. 30.

A man entered a Stock Yards Bank around 10:30 a.m. and approached the teller, LMPD said. He presented a demand note asking for cash. 

LMPD says no one was injured in the robbery. 

If you have information on this case, you are asked to call 502-574-LMPD(5673). You can remain anonymous. 
 

