Police looking for suspect in funeral home break-in

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police are looking for a man, they say, broke into a funeral home.

It happened on Wednesday at the Watson and Hunt Funeral Home on Elizabethtown Road in Leitchfield and it was caught on surveillance video.

The owner of the funeral home said several electronic devices were stolen as well as clothes and jewelry from the deceased that were in the arrangements office.

If you have any information call the Grayson County Sheriff's Department.

