5-month-old abducted by mom, believed to be in Louisville

INDIANAPOLIS (WHAS11) – Authorities in Indiana are searching for a missing 6-month-old and his mother who are believed to be in the Louisville area.

According to Indianapolis Metro Police, Parker Williams is a ward of the state and was taken by his mother, 37-year-old Regina Williams, on Feb. 2.

Police said Parker suffered a bilateral skull fracture recently and could be in danger. Regina has an open warrant for child neglect.

Police believe Regina fled with Parker to the Louisville area and may be driving a 2001 Mercedes Benz model C300 with Indiana plate WJY311.

Parker is described as being 24 inches long and weighing about 15 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information you are asked to call 574-LMPD, IMPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Indiana at (317) 262-8477.

