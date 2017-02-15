Police: Ky. man robs, sexually assaults woman at neighbor's home

Marsean Evan is charged with kidnapping, robbery and sexual abuse.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Louisville man is facing serious charges after police say he robbed and sexually assaulted a woman.

Police say earlier in February, the victim was at her neighbor's home when Marsean Evans and another person pulled out guns.

According to an arrest report, the two suspects blindfolded the woman, hit her on the head with the gun, demanded money, and then sexually assaulted her.

Investigators say they then forced the woman to go downstairs to her apartment where they hit another person with the gun before stealing from that victim as well.

Evans faces several charges including kidnapping, robbery, and sexual abuse in connection to the crime.

