POLICE: Jefferson County teacher admits to sex acts with 17-year-old student

Andrew Campbell, a teacher at a Jefferson County School, is charged with four counts of sodomy. (Photo: LMDC)

JEFFERSON CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – A teacher from a Jefferson County school is charged with six counts of sodomy involving a 17-year-old student he taught.

The sex acts occurred in Jefferson County, Ky. and while the teacher, 36-year-old Andrew Campbell, was teaching the student.

The Louisville Metro Police Department report says the teacher admitted to committing sex acts with the victim.

A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson says Campbell does not teach at JCPS. WHAS11 is working to confirm where he works. LMPD says Campbell worked at a private school.

Campbell is being held at Metro Corrections on a $5,000 cash bond. He is also charged with two counts of sexual abuse.

