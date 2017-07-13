WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 24 weather alerts
Close

POLICE: Jefferson County teacher admits to sex acts with 17-year-old student

WHAS 9:57 AM. EDT July 13, 2017

JEFFERSON CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – A teacher from a Jefferson County school is charged with six counts of sodomy involving a 17-year-old student he taught.

The sex acts occurred in Jefferson County, Ky. and while the teacher, 36-year-old Andrew Campbell, was teaching the student.

The Louisville Metro Police Department report says the teacher admitted to committing sex acts with the victim.

A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson says Campbell does not teach at JCPS. WHAS11 is working to confirm where he works. LMPD says Campbell worked at a private school. 

Campbell is being held at Metro Corrections on a $5,000 cash bond. He is also charged with two counts of sexual abuse. 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories