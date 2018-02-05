WHAS
Close
Closings Alert 26 closing alerts
Close

Police investigating homicide on Diecks Drive

WHAS 8:27 AM. EST February 05, 2018

Elizabethtown police were called to the 300 block of Diecks Drive shortly after 11:00pm Sunday in response to a report of multiple shots fired.

 

When they arrived on the scene, they discovered a man lying on the ground in a parking lot in the area. According to the report, He was later pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

 

A homicide investigation is underway, and there are no further details at this time. 

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories