Police investigating homicide on Diecks Drive

Elizabethtown police were called to the 300 block of Diecks Drive shortly after 11:00pm Sunday in response to a report of multiple shots fired.

When they arrived on the scene, they discovered a man lying on the ground in a parking lot in the area. According to the report, He was later pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A homicide investigation is underway, and there are no further details at this time.

