LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A male was fatally shot at 17th and Broadway on Feb. 2 in the California area.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m.

Broadway was shut down in this area. Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson, Dwight Mitchell, said it will be closed through at least rush hour.

LMPD says it all started with an altercation at Dixie and Gallagher location. That's where the homicide victim was shot, then driven in a private vehicle and left on Broadway.

A second victim was also involved in that altercation. He was stabbed, shot and taken to University Hospital. He is expected to survive.

SWAT team was moving in on a Dixie Hwy. home where they were told another person might be hiding inside. Once inside the home, police found that no one was there. It is unclear if that home is related to the investigation.

No one is in custody at this time.

