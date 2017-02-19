Police investigating after man found shot in So. Louisville

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating following a shooting in South Louisville Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of 6th and Heywood Avenue around 1 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police did not have any suspects.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

