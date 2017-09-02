WHAS
Close

Police investigate shooting on Watterson Trail near Bardstown Road

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:27 PM. EDT September 02, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are working the scene of an apparent shooting in
Buechel.

According to MetroSafe, officers were called to the intersection of Watterson Trail and Bardstown Road around 9:08 p.m. after reports of a person shot. 

The condition of the victim was not immediately known.

WHAS11 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as information becomes available. 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories