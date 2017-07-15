Police investigate S. 38th Street fatal shooting

(Photo: Dennis Ting, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person is dead and has police looking for answers after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday.

Police responded to the 400 block of South 38th and Herman Streets just before 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a body of a male in his 20’s shot to death in the rear of an apartment building. Police have not made a positive identification on the victim.

They do not have any suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

