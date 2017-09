LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are working the scene of a shooting in the California neighborhood.

LMPD was dispatched to the 1600 block of Prentice Street just after 9 p.m. where they say a man suffered a gunshot wound. The severity of his injuries are unknown.

WHAS11 is headed to the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.

© 2017 WHAS-TV