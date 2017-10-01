WHAS
Police investigate Melody Drive shooting

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:20 PM. EDT October 01, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A shooting in southwestern Jefferson County neighborhood now has the attention of Metro Police.

Police say the incident happened just off Cane Run Road in the 3100 block of Melody Drive around 8 p.m.

Officers say a man was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police have not made any arrests.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD. 

