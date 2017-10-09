Police investigate homicide in California neighborhood (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- In Louisville's California neighborhood, a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the 800 block of S. 23rd Street.



Police tell WHAS11 they believe the suspect and victim got into a fight, and at some point, a gun was brought out.

No one is in custody yet, but investigators are looking into whether the suspect was on home incarceration.

If you have any information about this homicide, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

