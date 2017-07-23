Police investigate fatal shooting near 36th and Vermont Ave.

(Photo: Dennis Ting, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro Police are working the scene of a fatal shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Vermont Avenue around 4:39 p.m. after reports of a victim shot.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Police do not have any suspects in this crime.

If you have any information on this shooting you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

© 2017 WHAS-TV