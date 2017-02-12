Police investigate fatal shooting at 39th and Jewell Ave.

(Photo: Ana Rivera, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are working the scene of a fatal shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Officers responded to the area of 39th Street and Jewell Avenue around 1:45 p.m. when residents heard numerous gunshots.

Officers said they found a man in his 20’s suffering from multiple gunshots. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

(© 2017 WHAS)