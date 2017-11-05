Police investigate deadly Elliott Avenue shooting

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are working the scene of a deadly shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

According to MetroSafe, the shooting happened in the 4400 block of Elliott Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

No other details surrounding the shooting were given.

This was the second deadly shooting reported in the Metro area and the third of the night.

Police are investigating a shooting in the Cherokee Triangle that left one man dead while authorities investigate another shooting at 11th and Hill Street. The victim in that shooting is expected to recover.

So far, 96 homicides have been reported in the city.

