Police investigate after student attacked at UofL

Intramural fields at UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating the attack of a student on the University of Louisville’s campus.

The student was walking his dog on the intramural fields near the Speed School when a man with a knife approached him, demanding his wallet. When the student refused, the two began to fight. It was originally reported that the student was stabbed, but WHAS11 has learned that he suffered a small cut on his leg.

The suspect has not been caught. If you have any information on this attack, please call the police.

UofL says their campus police department will increase their patrols.

