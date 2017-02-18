Police investigate after gunshot victim arrives at University Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are investigating after a man arrived at University Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the man showed up at the hospital just after 3 p.m. with the gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators believe he was injured in a shooting that happened in the 700 block of West St. Catherine Street where they found an SUV with bullet holes.

Information on the condition of the victim has not yet been given.

