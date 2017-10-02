Police investigate after 2 shot on Cedar Street

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two men are recovering at a hospital following a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Monday.

Police responded to the 2500 block of Cedar Street around 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they located two men that were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

© 2017 WHAS-TV