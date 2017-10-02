Police investigate after 2 shot on Cedar Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two men are recovering at a hospital following a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Monday.
Police responded to the 2500 block of Cedar Street around 4 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers say they located two men that were suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both men were transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There are no suspects at this time.
If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs