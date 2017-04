LMPD said a man in his twenties was found shot to death on Friday, April 28. This is the third body found in this location in the past year. (Photo: Holden Kurwicki)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating at homicide at 31st and River Park Drive.

It was reported to MetroSafe at 10:09 a.m. on Friday, April 28.

LMPD said a man in his twenties was found shot to death. This is the third body found in this location in the past year.

