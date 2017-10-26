Police: Grayson County homicide suspects apprehended

KSP are searching for murder suspects Robert Carter and Johnny Haynes of Millwood, Kentucky. (Photo: provided by KSP)

GRAYSON CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police are reporting that two suspects in a Grayson County homicide have been apprehended after an 11-minute pursuit.

According to KSP Trooper Jeff Gregory, the Sheriff's Office received information of a possible deceased person at 400 Morganstown Rd. in Caneyville around 8a.m. Thursday morning. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered the body of James Parks, 39.

The suspects - Robert Carter, 35, and Johnny Haynes, 21, both of Millwood - were also believed to be involved in an armed bank robbery committed in Ohio County shortly after the murder in Grayson County.

KSP Post Commander Matt Johnson located the suspects around 5:30p.m. in Elizabethtown. The suspects fled the scene and led the police on a 15 mile chase. KSP Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle multiple times, but were unable to until Captain Johnson utilized a legal intervention maneuver causing the suspects to lose control of the vehicle and stop. The men were taken into custody without further incident.

Carter and Hayes are both charged with multiple offenses with more pending.

KSP is conducting an investigation on Morgantown Road in Grayson County on Oct. 26. (Photo: SKY11)

