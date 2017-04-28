Police expected to release dashcam video

Shooting investigation at 41st and Broadway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Police in Shively is expected to release body camera video of an officer involved shooting.

An officer shot an armed man after responding to a potential suicide call Thursday.

Police went out to Valley View Drive near Crums Lane just before 6:30 p.m.

Police say the officer fired the gun after finding the man inside his home with a weapon.

Officials say it is not yet clear if the man made the initial call to police himself.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The officer is on leave for 48 hours during the investigation.

