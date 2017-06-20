Police: ex-school employee faces rape charges in Kentucky

charged graphic (Photo: WHAS)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a former Kentucky school employee is facing rape charges, accused of having sex with an underage student.

Local media groups report Lindsey Banta Davis' attorney entered a not guilty plea to two counts of third-degree rape in Lexington District Court on Monday. Davis is also charged with third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and unlawful transaction with a minor in Woodford County.

Versailles police detective Steve Sparkman said the investigation into Jarvis' conduct with a boy under age 16 began after she resigned as a social studies teacher at Woodford County Middle School last year. She resigned Friday from a para-educator job she later took in Fayette County.

An arrest report says evidence indicates Jarvis, who is married, was in a romantic relationship with the boy.

© 2017 Associated Press