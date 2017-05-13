Police: Domestic battery leads to man's arrest on drug charges

Gregory Marr (Photo: Indiana State Police)

MARENGO, Ind. (WHAS11) – Police said a domestic situation led to a man’s arrest and the discovery of drugs.

According to police, they responded to a home on Valeene Road on May 7 after a complaint of domestic battery. The woman told dispatchers her boyfriend hit her and he was allegedly on drugs.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed injuries consistent with her complaint. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Gregory Marr. He told authorities the argument was over the victim’s daughter being stuck by a syringe.

He was arrested and it wasn’t until transport Marr told authorities there were drugs inside the home. Officers located various substances which were field tested and came back positive for meth and heroin.

During a search of the home, officers found 51 syringes in a duffle bag and a syringe filled with liquid that tested positive for heroin. Officers say they also found various amounts of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

Marr is facing domestic battery, possession of meth and unlawful possession of a syringe.

His bond has been set at $7,500.

