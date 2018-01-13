Police arrest man in connection with triple homicide

LMPD is investigating there people who were found dead in PRP on Jan. 12, 2018. (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Officers with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in Florida have a man in custody who they believe is connected to the triple shooting in PRP.

Christopher Olivo, 46, faces three counts of murder and a charge of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The three murders took place Friday afternoon on Venango Drive.

Olivo was taken into custody by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Violent Crime Task Force just before 10:15 p.m. Friday night.

Olivo is charged with murdering a man and two women while inside a residence in the 6400 block of Venango Drive in Louisville, Ky.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Subject Charge Report for Christopher Olivo, 46 (Photo: Bemus, Katherine)

Reports indicate two juveniles were located inside the home unharmed, however officials believe Olivo fled the scene with his daughter, a girl nearly three years old, whom he shared with one of the victims.

The girl was safely located in Hernando County and is currently with relatives.

Members with the LMPD Homicide Unit are coordinating with Florida authorities at this time, and further details regarding Olivo's capture will be released during a news conference planned for Monday at LMPD Headquarters.

