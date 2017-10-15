Police investigate fatal shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Louisville Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Northwestern Parkway near Market Street.

This is in the Shawnee neighborhood.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Monday.

Officials say they found a man shot to death at the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection to this case.

The incident comes one hour after another shooting in the Portland neighborhood. Authorities say it's too early to tell if the cases are connected.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

© 2017 WHAS-TV