POLICE: Abused 2-month-old had esophagus and spinal injuries, 2 arrested

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two people were arrested after police say a 2-month-old was abused.

On June 1, the child was examined medically at a hospital. The child was being evaluated for possible abuse. The staff at the hospital discovered multiple serious injuries including a hole in the child’s esophagus, facial bruising, a torn frenulum, and a spinal injury.

Brandon Meyer, 24, of Shepherdsville, is charged with criminal abuse (1st degree) and one count of assault (2nd degree). Meyer is the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

Amber Sickles, 19, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of criminal abuse (1st degree). She is the mother of the child.

