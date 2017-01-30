Police: 1 fatally shot in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are on the scene of an apparent shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood.
Metro Police were called to the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue around 4 p.m., according to MetroSafe.
One person was fatally injured.
Police say a family member heard the shots and called police.
