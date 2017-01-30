WHAS
Police: 1 fatally shot in Park Hill neighborhood

Shooting investigation in Park Hill

January 30, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are on the scene of an apparent shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Metro Police were called to the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue around 4 p.m., according to MetroSafe.

One person was fatally injured.

Police say a family member heard the shots and called police.

WHAS11 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide details as they become available. 

