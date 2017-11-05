Police: 1 injured in shooting near 11th and Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person has been injured following a shooting in Park Hill, according to Metro Police.
Police say the incident happened near 11th and Hill Streets around 8:15 p.m.
Circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police do not have any suspects.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Metro Police at 574-LMPD.
