Police: 1 injured in Elizabethtown shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are investigating after one person was injured during a large gathering early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to the Wesley Hilltop House in the 1000 block of Skyline Drive just before 2 a.m. after a report of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound to the ankle. He was transported to University Hospital in Louisville and is expected to be okay. No other injuries were reported.

According to police, vehicles in the area were also apparently hit by gunfire.

Police say are in the beginning stages of the investigation and have not yet identified a suspect or a motive for the shooting.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Elizabethtown Police at (270) 765-4125.

