Person of interest in gas station shooting

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS 11)--A 19-year-old woman shot at a New Albany gas station lis out of the hospital.

New Albany Police say they can't release how badly she was hurt because of the investigation.

We do know New Albany Police are looking for a 17-year-old as a person of interest in this case.

Police say they found the woman suffering from a single gunshot wound at the marathon gas station on Saint Joseph Road Thursday night.

A witness who works at a restaurant nearby calls what she heard and saw scary.