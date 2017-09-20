'Pappygate' mastermind enters guilty plea in massive bourbon theft

Gilbert Curtsinger entered a guilty plea in court on Wednesday, Sept. 20. (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The man who prosecutors and investigators said was the mastermind of the so-called "Pappygate" bourbon theft entered a guilty plea in Franklin County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Gilbert "Toby" Curtsinger pleaded guilty to two felony counts of receiving stolen property and another felony count of theft by unlawful taking.

He was originally facing an eight-count indictment on organized crime, theft and drug charges. After a failed attempt to have evidence suppressed, Curtsinger agreed to the amended charges.

Prosecutors recommended 15 years in prison on the guilty plea.

This story will be updated.

