Overnight shooting leaves 1 dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting near 10th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Police were called to there before 3 a.m. Thursday.

Officers say a man was found with several gun shot wounds inside a home where he died there on the scene.

We don't know much about the victim yet, but officers tell WHAS he was in his 20s.

There are no suspects at this time, but police are talking to neighbors and potential witnesses to get information right now.

If you know anything at all, you are urged to call 574-LMPD.

