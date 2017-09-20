WHAS
Close

One shot at Kaden Tower in Louisville

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 11:29 PM. EDT September 20, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg at Kaden Tower in Louisville.

Very few details of the incident are known at this time.

Check back for updates to this story.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories