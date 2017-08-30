One shot at housing complex near UofL campus

shooting at the Arch, student housing (Photo: WHAS11 Staff)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Shots were fired Wednesday night about half a mile from the University of Louisville.

It happened outside The Arch apartment complex on South 4th Street. It's not university housing, but a UofL Spokesperson told WHAS 11 News that it's mostly Cardinal students who live there, including Zequoria Boone.



“It's just a safety issue for people that go to school here to actually get an education rather than try to fight for their lives,” said Boone. “I kind of feel worried in a sense because what if the bullet would've mistakenly went through the wall into another room and we were right there and then we got hit?”



Moments before police arrived to find a man shot multiple times, one woman said she saw who she believes to be the shooter sprinting across the street. She asked us to keep her identity concealed.



“He basically bumped the front of my vehicle, I almost hit him, I blew the horn, he turned himself around towards the vehicle and took off running down Montana,” the woman explained.



The woman said she kept driving, but something she saw made her feel uneasy and she said she had to turn around and give a statement to police.



“I noticed he had a pistol that he was trying to cover with his white t-shirt, that's what made me notice it very well.”



Police said they were waived down a few blocks away from where the victim was found. It took over an hour for UofL to send out an alert to students, which is too long for students like Boone.



“As soon as it happened they should've let us know right away,” said Boone.



The alert said two people are in custody, but LMPD would not confirm that information. The UofL alert also said neither the victim nor the suspects are Louisville students.

As of 10:15 p.m., police say the man shot is in surgery.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

