One killed in New Albany neighborhood shooting

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) – A neighborhood is heading to bed in fear tonight after a man was shot just before 7 p.m. on Erni Avenue.

According to police, a man in his 20s was shot to death in front of a home and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not believe this is an outstanding public safety concern, but are currently processing evidence and canvassing the neighborhood for information.

