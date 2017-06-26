WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

One injured in shooting in Southwest Louisville

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 6:44 AM. EDT June 27, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky.(WHAS 11)--One person received injuries in a shooting near Pleasure Ridge Park Tuesday morning.

A MetroSafe supervisor says it happened around 5:52 a.m. on the 8500 block Tallahatchie St. which is near the intersection of Terry Rd. and W. Pages Ln.

One person was taken to the hospital. Injuries do not appear to be severe.

Stay here for the latest updates.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories