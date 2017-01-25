Oldham parents fearful as student arrested for child porn returns to class

Richard Broughton (photo: Oldham Co. PD)

OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- An Oldham County High School student returns to class after being arrested on a series of sex charges.

Richard A. Broughton, 18, of LaGrange, is accused of having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl. LaGrange Police began investigating the allegations Jan. 11. Officers later collected Broughton’s personal cell phone, iPad, and laptop during the execution of a search warrant at his home.

Officers found hundreds of pictures and videos on the devices of children between the ages of five and 18 carrying out sex acts with adult men, according to an arrest report filed by the LaGrange Police Department. Police said they also found videos of exposed women allegedly recorded by Broughton without their knowledge or consent.

Broughton was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with unlawful transaction with a minor, video voyeurism, prohibited use of an electronic communication system to solicit a minor for sex, and 15 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Judge Jerry Crosby set Broughton’s bond at $10,000 full cash. Broughton bailed out of jail under the conditions that he must not have contact with the 15-year-old victim or commit any other crimes.

Oldham County Attorney John Carter said it is unclear if the judge knew that Broughton was an active high school student when he set the bail conditions, adding that the judge would likely consider the matter at a preliminary hearing.

WHAS11 News called Crosby’s office. A staff member denied our request to talk to the judge and said the station needed to submit any questions for the judge, via fax, as an official open records request. We submitted our questions to the judge but, as of publishing time, we have not heard back.

An Oldham County mother, who did not want to give her name, said she and other parents are concerned for the safety of students at the high school. She no longer has children at the high school but said many of her friends do and became concerned when Broughton returned to class.

“Their kids were calling them. They were afraid. They just wanted to be picked up,” she said. “I would never put my daughter in a situation where she would have to be around this person all day.”

The woman said many of her friends have pulled their children from school, refusing to send them to class unless Broughton is pulled from school or sent next door to Buckner Alternative High School.

Oldham County Schools issued the following statement on the matter:

“We are aware there are concerns regarding a student who is facing legal charges, but students have a legal right to attend public schools except in limited cases set forth by statute. The district has cooperated with police during their investigation, but the conditions of his bail do not preclude him from attending school and we have no indications the alleged activities took place on school grounds. We are taking steps to maintain the safety and welfare of all students, but can't legally comment on those specific steps.”

Broughton is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 1.

(© 2017 WHAS)