Officers investigating homicide on Strawberry Lane

A body was found inside a car on Strawberry Lane.

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) – On Wednesday morning, officers responded to reports of a person down inside a vehicle in the 4700 block of Strawberry Lane.

When they arrived on the scene, officers reported a white female, approximately between 20-30 years old, had sustained a gunshot wound. She has yet to be identified.

Authorities believe foul play was involved, and the Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating.

There are no arrests or suspects to date in this case.

This brings Louisville’s total criminal homicide count to 107 compared to 117 this time last year.

