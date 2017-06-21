Officer recovering after being shot in foot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Metro Police Officer shot overnight should make a full recovery after attempting to stop a man breaking into homes.

The shooting happened off Newburg Road near the Watterson Expressway.

The officer was responding to a call about a suspicious man trying to get into a number of homes in the 3200 block of Kemmens Lane.

Police say the officer saw a man that fit the description who took off running when the officer asked him to the stop.

LMPD say the officer got out of the car and chased the suspect when he was met with gunfire.

However, it's unclear if the officer was hit by the suspect's bullet or his own.

Police Chief Steve Conrad says this is a reminder of the work officers are putting in to keep the community safe.

Officers believe they know who was involved and are in the process of trying to find him.

If you can help with the investigation you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.





