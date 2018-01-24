Deputy killed in Adams County; 1 suspect in custody

KUSA - Sources have confirmed to 9Wants to Know that an Adams County deputy is dead and one man is in custody after an incident late Wednesday night in Thornton.
Residents around 88th Avenue and Dawson on the Thornton city line are asked to stay inside away from the doors and windows as SWAT and K9 crews search the area.
Two groups of outfitted deputies tactically checking parked cars in the area. 4 dogs sniffing with them as they focus on a nearby apartment complex. Officer warned us the area is still 'hot' #9news pic.twitter.com/5KOW0txWn7— Dan Grossman (@Dan_Grossman) January 25, 2018
We don't yet know the circumstances that led up to the deputy's death. Adams County has not identified the deputy, who was taken to Denver Health, a Level 1 trauma center that is equipped to deal with serious injuries. Several officers, deputies and police cruisers have been spotted outside the hospital.
Law enforcement vehicles have lined Speer Boulevard for blocks as they wait for a police processional to leave from the hospital with the fallen officer. Civilians, including some of the homeless people sleeping under nearby underpasses, have gathered to watch, according to 9NEWS anchor Kyle Clark who is at the hospital.
Law enforcement vehicles line Speer for blocks waiting for the fallen officer’s procession. Civilians, including some of the homeless people sleep under nearby underpasses, have gathered to watch. #9News #LODD pic.twitter.com/D6hjLjo4hz— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) January 25, 2018
The Adams County Sheriff's Office had established a large perimeter near in Thornton to search for suspects. Sky9 video shows multiple police cruisers at what remains active scene. We don't know if deputies are searching for additional suspects.
"When (police) first arrived they were all running from their vehicles with guns so guns drawn," Stephanie Christoper, who tells 9NEWS that she lives in the area, said. "They told us to immediately shelter in place."
As of the last official update, neighbors are still asked to shelter in place.
RAW: Sky9 over Adams County scene
The Adams County Sheriff's Office page says they'll offer updates via Twitter. We'll share confirmed updates here as soon as we get them. A media briefing is expected soon.
