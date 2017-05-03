Notorious leader of Cornbread Mafia appears in court

Johnny Boone, 73, Cornbread Mafia (Photo: provided)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The leader of a notorious Kentucky drug ring known as the "Cornbread Mafia” was in a Louisville federal court this morning.

Johnny Boone, 73, entered a not-guilty plea.

Police caught up with Boone in December in a small town outside Montreal after eight years on the run.

He was wanted since 2008 on marijuana growing and distribution charges. Investigators say Boone ran the largest domestic marijuana operation in American history in the 19-80s.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

