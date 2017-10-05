New details emerge in Explorer Program case involving sex abuse allegations

Brandon Wood and Kenneth Betts

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Court documents obtained by WHAS11 describe evidence gathered in a case involving sex abuse allegations in the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Youth Explorer Program.

The document references a video of two people having sex, that at least one witness told investigators was sent to him by then-Officer Brandon Wood.

That same witness told investigators he considered Wood dangerous, worried he would take advantage of him, and Wood was the reason he left the Explorer Program.

That evidence also included an interview where a former member of the program told investigators former Officer Kenneth Betts was "inappropriate or sexually suggesting" in text messages.

This case information is coming from evidence filed in the criminal case against Betts and Wood.

