WHAS
Close

New details emerge in Explorer Program case involving sex abuse allegations

2 facing criminal charges in Explorer case

WHAS 1:03 PM. EDT October 05, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Court documents obtained by WHAS11 describe evidence gathered in a case involving sex abuse allegations in the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Youth Explorer Program.

The document references a video of two people having sex, that at least one witness told investigators was sent to him by then-Officer Brandon Wood. 

RELATED: Sex abuse allegations in lawsuit involving LMPD Youth Explorer program

That same witness told investigators he considered Wood dangerous, worried he would take advantage of him, and Wood was the reason he left the Explorer Program.

That evidence also included an interview where a former member of the program told investigators former Officer Kenneth Betts was "inappropriate or sexually suggesting" in text messages.

RELATED: Judge unseals lawsuit alleging sex abuse in LMPD's Explorer program

This case information is coming from evidence filed in the criminal case against Betts and Wood.

 

© 2017 WHAS-TV

WHAS

Fmr. Officer charged in Explorer Program appears in court

WHAS

Another officer tied to Explorer Program placed on reassignment

WHAS

LMPD terminates officer indicted in Explorer program investigation

WHAS

FBI opens criminal investigation into LMPD's Youth Explorer Program

WHAS

Council calls for independent investigation of LMPD's troubled Explorer program

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories