New Albany man charged in deadly bus crash

Police say Brain Hodges was driving that bus when it crashed into a minivan, killing three people. (Photo: photo provided)

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A man from New Albany was high when he crashed the tour bus he was driving. That crash happened on Indiana highway 37, north of Bloomington.



Police say Brain Hodges had meth and other drugs in his system while driving that bus when it crashed into a minivan, killing three people. Hodges is now charged with reckless homicide.

Three other people were injured as a result of a chain reaction crash.

Police examined the GPS system in the bus and found it was going 65 miles per hour in a construction zone marked 30 miles per hour.

Hodges faces three counts of reckless homicide and several other charges. He is being held at the Monroe County Correction Center on a $20,000 bond.

