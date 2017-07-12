WHAS
Nelson County Sheriff's Office looking to ID vehicle break-in suspect

WHAS 12:27 PM. EDT July 12, 2017

NELSON CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Caught on camera: A person breaking into cars in Nelson County.

The sheriff's office is now asking for help identifying the suspect.

Video of the break-in was captured in the Copper Fields subdivision, just north of Bardstown.

Thefts, though, were reported in a few different neighborhoods.

If you know anything about this that could help investigators close this case, call police.

 

